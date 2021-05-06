Six Months Of Government Inaction

“Today marks six months since Ministers in the 53rd Parliament were sworn in and they have very little to show it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“To date, just 4.8 percent of the population has been vaccinated. Jacinda Ardern’s Government doesn’t have targets for vaccinations. Instead we’re just plodding along with no direction, no sense of urgency and no plan.

“We were months and months later than we should have been opening up the border to Australia and the Cook Island. The Government has no plan to get us through COVID.

“KiwiBuild houses have reached just 871 since the programme began in 2017. That’s fewer over 3.5 years than the Government predicted it would build in one year.

“Their shovel ready projects haven’t had shovels anywhere near them.

“The Governments delivery has been so bad, it’s had to introduce an “implementation unit.”

“But it would be remiss of me to say that they have failed at everything, they have succeeded in overseeing record gang numbers and the importation of huge amounts of coal.

“ACT is the constructive voice of Opposition, we have released an 18 page strategy for COVID-19, we have prompted a debate in Parliament about the human rights abuses against the Uyghur people in China, and we’ve travelled the country having a constructive debate about free speech.

“We will continue to hold the Government to account and develop good public policy.”

