Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ACT’s Budget For The Battlers

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party has today released our alternative budget, a budget for middle New Zealand, the Kiwis who work hard but are being squeezed from every direction,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Rents are increasing rapidly following decades of poor decisions by successive Governments. This has put home ownership out of reach for many now and is making it impossible for future generations.

“Kiwi battlers are paying more at the supermarket and at the pump, and they’re getting hit with new taxes while wages fail to keep up.

“ACT’s alternative budget will make $11.2 billion in savings, taking on $23 billion less debt and deliver $3.8 billion per year in tax cuts.

“ACT will implement a middle income tax cut. We will cut the 30 percent marginal tax rate to 17.5 percent. We will reverse the 39 percent tax rate and we will reverse the Government’s interest deductibility change.

"The average earner will get between $1286 and $2107 in their pocket a year from tax cuts. Under Labour if you're a Wellington bureaucrat your wages will be frozen, under ACT you'll have more money in your pocket.

“We’ve always been told if you study hard, get good grades, get a good job, save money, and invest wisely, you’ll get ahead. Under Labour if you work hard, you get taxed more. Under Labour there are fewer reasons to bother trying.

“If you’re a Kiwi battler trying to get ahead and trying to build a successful future for your children, this Labour Government will find a way to tax or penalise you.

“Fundamentally, our tax system just isn’t fair. Middle New Zealand workers are being taxed as if they’re rich, paying the 33 percent tax rate at just $70,000 a year.

“We all need to do our bit but it wouldn’t feel like such a burden if we knew we were paying for high-quality infrastructure, health and education, but right now much of that money is being aimlessly thrown around. Why should workers’ pay more tax to support Labour’s wasteful, ideological spending?

“At the same time, the Government is piling on debt which is currently at $105 billion. That’s $28,995 for every taxpayer. If it’s not you paying it back, it will be your children and their children.

“Everything this Labour Government does is either about taxing and redistributing, or dividing us against each other. There is a better way, as ACT is showing today in our budget for the battlers.

“We can create the conditions for new opportunities. We can grow out of the challenges our country faces. But we need to stop dividing New Zealanders against each other and have honest conversations about the way forward.”

ACT will:

  • Cut the 30 percent tax rate to 17.5 percent
  • Cut the 39 percent tax rate to 33 percent
  • Reverse the Government’s interest deductibility change
  • Reverse the Government’s recent workplace relations changes, including the Matariki public holiday, new sick leave entitlements, and 90-day trial changes
  • Reinstate 90-day trials for all businesses
  • Pause minimum wage increases for three years
  • Introduce a streamlined consenting process for resource projects and land access
  • Repeal the ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration permits
  • Repeal the Zero Carbon Act and reject the Climate Change Commission’s recommendations
  • Pass the Regulatory Standards Bill
  • Exempt investors from OECD countries from the need to receive OIO approval to invest here
  • Establish an Epidemic Response Unit
  • Repeal and replace the Resource Management ACT and replace it with separate Environmental & Urban Development Acts.

A copy of our Budget can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 