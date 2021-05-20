Safer Sick Leave A Reality

The Council of Trade Unions is delighted that the Labour Government has passed law lifting the minimum number days of paid sick leave to 10 days.

"Working people campaigned for this improvement to sick leave. COVID really showed us how important it is that people have the sick leave they need," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"The new law will come into force two months from when it gets the Royal assent (which is expected to be within the next two weeks). We expect that in August 2021, people who are currently receiving less than 10 days sick leave, will have their entitlement increased to 10 days. The increase in entitlement will be on the anniversary of the individuals employment."

"This is absolutely a win for working people. Tens of thousands of working people came together to highlight the need for safer sick leave and the Government heard us," Wagstaff said.

