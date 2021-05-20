Safer Sick Leave A Reality
Thursday, 20 May 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions
The Council of Trade Unions is delighted that the Labour
Government has passed law lifting the minimum number days of
paid sick leave to 10 days.
"Working people campaigned
for this improvement to sick leave. COVID really showed us
how important it is that people have the sick leave they
need," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.
"The new
law will come into force two months from when it gets the
Royal assent (which is expected to be within the next two
weeks). We expect that in August 2021, people who are
currently receiving less than 10 days sick leave, will have
their entitlement increased to 10 days. The increase in
entitlement will be on the anniversary of the individuals
employment."
"This is absolutely a win for working
people. Tens of thousands of working people came together to
highlight the need for safer sick leave and the Government
heard us," Wagstaff
said.
© Scoop Media
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>