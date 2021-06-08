Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Climate Change Recommendations Deceptively Based On Extreme Discredited RCP 8.5 Theory

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 12:41 pm
Press Release: FARM

“Government departments and state agencies who continue to use the extreme RCP 8.5 emissions pathway are plainly deceptive and should be reprimanded,” according to Owen Jennings, the Manager of F.A.R.M. – Facts About Ruminant Methane.

Various speakers at the New Zealand Agricultural Climate Change Conference just completed in Wellington continued to base their predictions on the RCP8.5 scenario that is rubbished by most climate change scientists and rejected by farming groups including F.A.R.M. It is time for some truthfulness and accountability. NIWA scientists continued reference to the extreme position is deeply disturbing. The National Risk Assessment presented earlier in the year relied on the RCP8.5 option as well despite knowing it is an almost impossible option involving increasing coal use by 600% and no mitigation of any sort occurring despite the numerous changes happening every day to reduce CO2.

“Using the extreme scenario that has been widely discredited and that was never intended to be a viable option reeks of deceit and deliberate scaremongering. Even the IPCC has ceased using the bogus option having replaced RCP’s with Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSP). New Zealanders have every right to ask what other deceptions are being perpetrated on them by NIWA, Ministry for the Environment and other agencies who are comfortable running bogus scenarios,” continued Jennings.

The Agricultural Climate Change Conference ignored any reference to the age-old, natural carbon/methane cycle where most farms are using more Greenhouse Gas than they produce. They ignored the fact that stable livestock numbers mean no additional methane is being emitted because of the short life of methane in the atmosphere. They ignored the latest science out of the UK that says NZ is overstating warming by farmers by 400%. They ignored new scientific findings from the USA proving extra methane cannot add to warming because of the dominance of water vapour.

One speaker made the assertion that increased temperatures from climate change had inflicted losses of 21% on agricultural output. This is clearly bogus as all the measurements by NASA and other show the world greening, crop yields soaring and farmers benefitting. The extra CO2 is the best fertilizer going.

Farmers can be forgiven for thinking they are being very deliberately conned – the fall guys for the highly prejudiced, anti-farm lobby and extreme green groups out of touch with reality.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FARM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The McLachlan Interview, And The G-7 Global Corporate Tax

TVNZ’s excuse for screening the Craig McLachlan interview last night was really flimsy. According to a TVNZ spokeswoman: “ It looks at his trial by media in Australia, and the impact this had on his wellbeing over a three and half year period.” This, to TVNZ, justified inviting McLachlan to portray himself throughout as a victim... More>>


 
 


Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 