Dannevirke Man Sentenced For Child Sexual Abuse Material

Dannevirke man Bradley Dean Johnson, 43, has today been sentenced to four and a half years in prison on multiple charges relating to the possession of child sexual exploitation material after pleading guilty in the Palmerston North District Court. The sentencing comes following an investigation and prosecution by Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

He will be required to forfeit devices and be added to the Child Sexual Offenders Register.

Johnson was a sports coach and employed as a teacher aide for a local school in Dannevirke but was not a full-time registered teacher. There is no evidence he searched for this material while on school property or using school equipment, or that his online activities escalated to physical offending.

The DIA, Oranga Tamariki and Ministry of Education are working in collaboration with the school to ensure that the necessary information and support services are available to the community. Since being alerted by DIA, the school have been extremely co-operative throughout the process and were quick to take appropriate steps once advised of Johnson’s online activity.

Tim Houston, Manager of the DIA Digital Child Exploitation Team welcomed the guilty plea “People who think they’re safe in the confines of their own home, viewing or distributing objectionable material on the internet, should think again.

“There is public interest in holding offenders to account, to protect the community and deter others from engaging in similar crimes”.

“People who download this material feed a market that results in crimes being committed against young children.”

This outcome is the result of an investigation by the Department of Internal Affairs with support from New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service.

Houston re-enforced how important a multi-agency approach is to keeping children safe.

“DIA, Police and Customs work tirelessly together to investigate individuals trading in child sexual exploitation material. Stopping the distribution of this type of material is critical because every time this material is shared, the children who are being exploited in this crime are revictimised.”

“DIA will continue to work with our national partners to help keep the most vulnerable in our community safe.” Said Houston

If you are concerned that something you have seen may be objectionable or want to report a crime, you can report it to the Digital Child Exploitation team at DIA.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime call Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

Or access the Child Abuse: Directory for information and support

If you are concerned about a child or young person who could be a victim of abuse call Police on 105 or provide information to Police via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact Oranga Tamariki on 0508 FAMILY (0508 326 459).

If you are concerned about your own activity online or someone else’s sexual behaviour, you should contact organisations such as,

Safe Network: 09 377 9898

WellStop: 04 566 4745

STOP: 03 353 0257

Or local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.

The Department of Internal Affairs uses the term child sexual abuse imagery. The term child pornography downplays the harm of child sexual abuse.

© Scoop Media