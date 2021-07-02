Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Oxfam Reacts To LCANZI Announcement

Friday, 2 July 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Oxfam

 

Lawyers for Climate Action (LCANZI) announced that they will be taking the Climate Change Commission (CCC) and Climate Minister James Shaw to the High arguing that the CCC’s report did not recommend climate action consistent with New Zealand's obligations under the Paris Agreement. Campaign Lead Alex Johnston of Oxfam Aotearoa reacts:

“We support this court action to ensure that New Zealand’s targets and plans to reduce emissions are aligned with the science of what is needed for keeping warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is critical for those on the frontlines of ever intensifying climate impacts, that New Zealand is playing its part.

“The Zero Carbon Act and the Paris Agreement set clear expectations of New Zealand contributing to global efforts to 1.5 degrees, and so decisions about what level of action we take must be grounded in the best chance possible keeping to that temperature limit.

“Oxfam has stated before that the current plans are not enough for New Zealand to be contributing its fair share to this effort, and we look forward to seeing the court clarify what the government needs to do.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Oxfam on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 