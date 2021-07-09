Report Shows Basic Council Lavatory Services Going Down The Drain
Friday, 9 July 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is kicking up a stink at the
results of a recent Otago
University study investigating New Zealand’s public
conveniences which found the state of public toilets “far
from ideal”.
Jordan Williams, the Taxpayers’
Union’s new Ablution Spokesman, says “Good public lavs
should be a bog standard basic service for local councils.
But this report shows councils are trying to wash their
hands of responsibilities.”
“We’ve all been to a
rural town where the flashiest building is the council
offices, but no decent public loo can be found. This report
confirms that stark contrast.”
“While officials in
town halls with luxurious facilities earn the big bucks -
the basics simply aren’t being done. No one can reasonably
say councils are too hard up to supply soap. It’s
mismanagement, caused by councils spending time on
everything but the most basic council
necessities.
