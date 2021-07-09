Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Report Shows Basic Council Lavatory Services Going Down The Drain

Friday, 9 July 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is kicking up a stink at the results of a recent Otago University study investigating New Zealand’s public conveniences which found the state of public toilets “far from ideal”.

Jordan Williams, the Taxpayers’ Union’s new Ablution Spokesman, says “Good public lavs should be a bog standard basic service for local councils. But this report shows councils are trying to wash their hands of responsibilities.”

“We’ve all been to a rural town where the flashiest building is the council offices, but no decent public loo can be found. This report confirms that stark contrast.”

“While officials in town halls with luxurious facilities earn the big bucks - the basics simply aren’t being done. No one can reasonably say councils are too hard up to supply soap. It’s mismanagement, caused by councils spending time on everything but the most basic council necessities.

