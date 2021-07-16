Farmer's Protest

I am sitting down today because I am terrified of what the future holds for myself and my tamariki.

The Earth is on fire!! All over America there are wild fire’s at rate unseen in human history. Siberia, one of the coldest places on earth… is on fire. Last week we had the hottest day ever recorded in the history of reliable recording. The last 6 years were the hottest ever recorded and the scary thing is they will probably be the coolest from this point on. People are already suffering from the effects of the Climate and Ecological crisis, While at the same time farmers and ute owners across the motu are rising up because the Government are tokenistically trying to do something about it.

The reality is, If your industry is responsible for the mass confiscation of indigenous land, mass pollution of our fresh water ways, the uncontrollable emitting of one of the most toxic greenhouse gases (methane), the deforestation of our native bush, degradation of our soils, the acidification of our oceans, the funding of the war in Western Sahara and murder of millions/billion of non human sentient beings then the changes Government are asking you to make are nothing compared to the changes you need to make to ensure a livable future for our tamariki. If you are here protesting the “Ute tax” then you are privileged enough to afford a new ute so sit the hell down. This “Howl of a protest” only pushes us further away from any tangible future where we are able to sustain ourselves as a species on this planet and I will not stand by while they jeopardise our future.

This crisis is systematic and needs systematic transformation, which needed to happen yesterday. Government needs to show real leadership and lead farmers through the transition to a holistic, regenerative plant based food system that heals the whenua rather than destroys it!

“I am Tangata Whenua, an ex dairy farmer, animal liberationist, member of Extinction Rebellion and a father of 3. My intention today is not to upset or anger people but I understand that I probably will. I will only stand up when farmers and ute owners present at this protest turn their vehicles around, go home and start making the huge transformations that need to be made. If you are unsure of what those changes are, educate yourself”.

Jen Olsen

on behalf of XR Whakatū, XR Ōtepoti and XR Ōtautahi



© Scoop Media

