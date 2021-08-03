Revealed: Andrew Little's "former" Gang Member Claim Was Wrong

A new interview with Hard2Reach director Harry Tam confirms that he is a lifetime patched member of Mongrel Mob Notorious.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:

“This revelation means Andrew Little has some explaining to do. Andrew Little signed off on the rehab contract with Harry Tam’s company, and then defended the decision by claiming Mr Tam was merely a ‘former’ Mob member. We now know that is false.”

“Where did Andrew Little’s information come from? Was Andrew Little misled by Mr Tam, or officials, or was Mr Little being economical with the truth? Either way Kiwis deserve a retraction and an apology.”

“If Mr Tam falsely presented himself to the Government as a former gangster, it doesn’t reflect well on the man’s trustworthiness to run a $2.75 million government contract. In fact, it's grounds to pull the funding and redirect it to groups like the Salvation Army’s rehab programs.”

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is running a petition calling for the cancellation of government contracts with gang-run organisations at www.StopFundingGangs.co.nz. The Union also has a half-page ad on page 2 of today's NZ Herald highlighting the real cost of the Mongrel Mob deal.

