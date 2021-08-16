Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayers fund diatribe accusing National MP of racism

Monday, 16 August 2021, 12:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is condemning Creative NZ for funding a poem that characterises a National MP as a far-right colonialist lamenting “natives refusing to die off”.

The poem is part of a Newsroom series funded by Creative NZ to the tune of $21,150 last year as part of the Government’s COVID-19 response.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Creative NZ shouldn’t be funding any political propaganda, least of all nasty, slanderous diatribes like this. But our arts funding agency has grown out of control, frenzied on an injection of taxpayer funding post-COVID. They’ve hijacked a crisis in order to commission reactionary socialist agitprop from their left-wing weirdo mates.”

“These poems would be less egregious if they took aim at both sides. But an earlier poem addressed to Jacinda Ardern merely encouraged her to push harder for her political agenda. It’s no surprise, considering the author is a former trade union official and former co-leader of the socialist Alliance party.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fall Of Kabul


Like a giant Ponzi scheme, the 20 year experiment in nation-building in Afghanistan has come crashing down, in pieces. Since the US and its allies invaded the country in late 2001, hundreds of thousands of Afghani people have been killed. (The official death toll of 241,000 Afghanis killed in the conflict since 2001 is probably a vast under-statement). Millions of Afghanis have become internal refugees or have fled abroad, and trillions of dollars in resources have been spent... More>>
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 