Taxpayers fund diatribe accusing National MP of racism
Monday, 16 August 2021, 12:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is
condemning Creative NZ for funding a
poem that characterises a National MP
as a far-right colonialist lamenting “natives refusing to
die off”.
The poem is part of a Newsroom
series funded
by Creative NZ to the tune of $21,150 last year as part
of the Government’s COVID-19 response.
Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Creative NZ
shouldn’t be funding any political propaganda, least of
all nasty, slanderous diatribes like this. But our arts
funding agency has grown out of control, frenzied on an
injection of taxpayer funding post-COVID. They’ve
hijacked a crisis in order to commission reactionary
socialist agitprop from their left-wing weirdo
mates.”
“These poems would be less egregious if
they took aim at both sides. But an
earlier poem addressed to Jacinda Ardern merely
encouraged her to push harder for her political agenda.
It’s no surprise, considering the author is a former trade
union official and former co-leader of the socialist
Alliance
party.”
