Police dog bite in Ōtāhuhu justified
Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an
officer was justified in using a Police dog to assist in the
arrest of a high-risk offender in Ōtāhuhu on 28 May 2020.
Police had reasonable grounds for believing the man might be
armed.
The man, who was under Police surveillance, left a
shop and got into his car. The Armed Offender Squad
approached the car and instructed the man to get out,
however, he did not follow their instructions. Instead, he
leaned towards the passenger seat, causing the officers to
believe he may be reaching for a firearm. A dog handler
used his dog to assist in removing the man from the car.
Once on the ground, the man was able to be placed in
handcuffs.
Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty says:
“Given the man was resisting arrest, and his recent
history and actions at the time, it was reasonable for the
officer to believe he may be reaching for a weapon to use
against officers. The dog was an effective way to minimise
the risk towards officers while they arrested
him.”
