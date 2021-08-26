Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Over twenty-thousand Kiwis sign petition asking Govt to welcome people at risk in Afghanistan to Aotearoa

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: Amnesty International

Hundreds to gather during lockdown to fight for the people of Afghanistan.

Despite New Zealand being in Alert Level 4, Amnesty International Aotearoa, ActionStation and Oxfam Aotearoa will be gathering hundreds of Kiwis together to hand in an over 20,000-thousand strong petition to MP Golriz Ghahraman and MP Phil Twyford. The handover will happen in an online first for the organisations at 3.00 PM on Thursday 26 August via Zoom. The petition came about due to the recent and ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The petition, that gained the support of over twenty-thousand Kiwis, will be received virtually by Golriz Ghahraman and MP Phil Twyford. It asks the New Zealand government to widen evacuation support from Afghanistan to more people, including those who are particularly vulnerable to attack; to expedite visas, deliver support for evacuations from Kabul airport and provide relocation and resettlement; and finally, to action an immediate pause on the deportation of people to Afghanistan.

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand Campaigns Director Lisa Woods says that not doing so could have devastating effects on the lives of many Afghan families:

"Right now, people in Afghanistan face a deeply uncertain future. Girls seeking an education. People from ethnic and religious minorities. Human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists. But also so many more people, just like you and I - those who simply want safety and the chance at a fulfilling life with their loved ones."

ActionStation spokesperson Ruby Powell says that while the NZ Government has made commitments to evacuate New Zealand citizens, those who helped New Zealand's forces and their dependents, it's simply not enough.

Executive Director Rachael Le Mesuirer of Oxfam Aotearoa says that the need and the ask will continue beyond this petition:

"At the same time as we raise our voices for the people of Afghanistan, we acknowledge the over 30 million families across the globe, who have had to flee their home and need support in getting to a safe place. We will not stop fighting on behalf of people in crisis situations."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 25/8: 210 Overall Cases


There are 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 210. Of these 62 new cases, 36 are female and 26 are male. 40 of these are Pacific peoples, three are Māori, seven are Asian, five are European, and as yet, the ethnicity is unknown of seven. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 198 and 12 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist


Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>



 
 


Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 