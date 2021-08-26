Employment indicators: Weekly as at 23 August 2021
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for
the latest week, the week ended 18 July
2021:
- the number of paid jobs (compared
with the previous week) were:
- 2,276,540 total paid jobs (up 1,640 or 0.07 percent)
- 98,500 paid jobs in primary industries (up 1,550 or 1.60 percent)
- 428,240 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 1,250 or 0.29 percent)
- 1,689,630 paid jobs in services industries (up 1,770 or 0.10 percent)
- 60,170 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 2,920 or 4.63 percent)
- the median
income (compared with the previous week)
was:
- $1,096.15 (up $0.77 or 0.07 percent).