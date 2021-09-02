Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Really Ending Conversion Practices Requires a Non-carceral Approach

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 4:04 pm
Opinion: Organise Aotearoa and Tamaki Makaurau Anarchists

Ending conversion practices in Aotearoa and the harm they cause requires legislative and executive policy solutions that empower and support victims and their communities, not criminalisation. Organise Aotearoa and Tāmaki Makaurau Anarchists call for the Government to co-create social policies with communities to genuinely end conversion practices and to remove criminalisation provisions from the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill. We also call on the public to make submissions on the bill in support of these changes.

Conversion practices are torturous processes that leave vulnerable queer people, particularly young queer people and their communities with lasting trauma. The Government has a responsibility to end these practices because the Crown caused these practices to arise by imposing patriarchal capitalism on Aotearoa through colonisation. However, to end conversion practices and redress the harm suffered by victims and their communities, the Government must develop a non-criminalising solutions package.

The Government must create this solutions package through meaningful community consultation that is focused on addressing the root causes of conversion practices, prevention, diversion, cessation, victim support, and partnership in culturally relevant ways for each affected community group. In particular, the Government must prioritise their Te Tiriti relationship with Māori in this community consultation process so that the Government honours Te Tiriti O Waitangi instead of violating it again as it has done for the past 181 years. Such a solutions package must involve substantive funding across Government departments, including, in the least, the Ministries of Health, Education, Immigration, Ethnic Communities, Pacific Peoples, and Te Puni Kōkiri. It must also provide substantive victim support through agencies such as ACC.

In its current form, the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill is an insufficient measure to end conversion practices and will cause further harm. The bill focuses on criminalising these practices, a process effective at punishing individuals but is ineffective in stopping harm from occurring. It does nothing to redress harm to victims through victim support and reharms victims via traumatic interactions with Police, the courts, prisons and immigration services. It also discourages victims from coming forward due to the high standard of proof, risks victims being outed and sets victims against their communities by tying the disclosure of their harm with the spectre of criminalisation.

The bill’s criminalisation measures are also racist, as they will particularly harm queer migrants and their communities because if migrants are found to be guilty of engaging in conversion practices, their imprisonment could be grounds for deportation. This would lead at least to unnecessary family separation and could even perversely expose the victim of conversion practices to further harm if they are forced to return to a country of origin with pervasive and colonial norms of homophobia and transphobia if a family member is deported.

Criminalising conversion practices will also do nothing to deter or reform those who engage in conversion practices, as the many failed attempts at criminalising those who engage in harmful drug use, violence against women and family violence have tragically shown. The bill’s reliance on criminal provisions also risks intensifying the colonial overpolicing and overincarceration of marginalised communities of colour, particularly of Māori and Pasifika, which are a major contributor to the systemic and intergenerational inequities that these communities suffer every day.

Conversion practices are carried out in communities by communities; ending these harmful practices requires a community solution. Flax roots education, support and resourcing can do what incarceration, deportation, and punitive individual-focused actions can not.

We have come to this position following extensive discussion within our membership, particularly with our queer members. We have been unable to consult queer groups regarding this position for reasons of time constraints and capacity.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 2/9: 725 Overall Cases


49 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Wellington remains free of new discovered cases... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility


Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 