End funding to the Kahukura program
Monday, 20 September 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling for the Government to
end funding to the Kahukura meth rehab program after a
devastating
analysis of the program from Judge
Russell Collins.
Executive Director the
Union Jordan Williams says, “The Government needs
to immediately cut funding to the Kahukura program and take
the logical next step and back our 24,000
strong petition to cancel all taxpayer funding for
gangs.”
“Judge Collins’ remarks cannot be
ignored. The program is run in part by the local Mongrel Mob
chapter president Sonny Smith. This is an organisation which
is, In Judge Collins’ own words, ‘behind the
methamphetamine trade’ in the Hawkes Bay. This would
normally be enough to raise eyebrows. Let alone the fact
that the program is not approved by Corrections or that it
uses self-testing and self-reporting for drug use in its
participants.”
“The decision to fund this program
was flawed from the beginning. The Government needs to step
up and acknowledge the complaints of the Judge, the Police
Association, senior
local police officers, and of course the taxpayer and
end the program
immediately.”
