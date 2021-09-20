Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

End funding to the Kahukura program

Monday, 20 September 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling for the Government to end funding to the Kahukura meth rehab program after a devastating analysis of the program from Judge Russell Collins.

Executive Director the Union Jordan Williams says, “The Government needs to immediately cut funding to the Kahukura program and take the logical next step and back our 24,000 strong petition to cancel all taxpayer funding for gangs.”

“Judge Collins’ remarks cannot be ignored. The program is run in part by the local Mongrel Mob chapter president Sonny Smith. This is an organisation which is, In Judge Collins’ own words, ‘behind the methamphetamine trade’ in the Hawkes Bay. This would normally be enough to raise eyebrows. Let alone the fact that the program is not approved by Corrections or that it uses self-testing and self-reporting for drug use in its participants.”

“The decision to fund this program was flawed from the beginning. The Government needs to step up and acknowledge the complaints of the Judge, the Police Association, senior local police officers, and of course the taxpayer and end the program immediately.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power.

