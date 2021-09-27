Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Politicians Conveniently Ignore Last Sunday’s World Rivers Day

Monday, 27 September 2021, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Council of Outdoor Recreation Associations of NZ

The New Zealand government and political parties have been taken to task by a New Zealand outdoor recreation advocacy for seemingly ignoring the significance of Sunday (26 September) as World Rivers Day.

The Council of Outdoor Recreation Associations (CORANZ) said there was no celebration nor even acknowledgment of the day’s special significance. CORANZ chairman Andi Cockroft said the ignoring or lack of awareness was deeply disappointing.

“Particularly so because New Zealand’’s river quality has been allowed to decline to appallingly low quality levels.”

He pointed to information released on World Rivers Day by the Land Air Water Aotearoa project - a collaboration between central and local government, NIWA and the Cawthron Institute - showing that impaired ecological health is evident at almost two-thirds of monitored river sites in New Zealand.

The poorest results are found at sites in urban catchments, followed by pasture, then exotic forest. Predictably, the best ecological health is usually found in streams draining native vegetation.

Andi Cockroft said government had used a promotional branding image of New Zealand’s being clean, green and 100% pure.

“But the reality is New Zealand's clean and green image is a dirty truth — its freshwater rivers are among the most polluted in the developed world,” he said. “But then it’s nothing new.”

Last year, a government report found nearly 60 per cent of the country's rivers carry pollution above acceptable levels, with 95 to 99 per cent of rivers in pastoral, urban and non-native forested areas contaminated.

He reminded both the Labour and Green Parties that both had campaigned the last two elections with promises to clean up rivers.

Surveys had shown some 80% of Kiwis were concerned at the degraded state of rivers.

Andi Cockroft commented that the previous National government with John Key as PM, had sacked Environment Canterbury (ECan), put in “puppet” state commissioners and expanded dairying into low rainfall areas with disastrous impacts on rivers and drinking water. Studies by the NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers had revealed high nitrate levels in Canterbury rivers with probable bowel cancer links in humans.

“Plus the nitrate levels are well above toxicity levels for trout, salmon and native fish with detrimental side effects on the whole freshwater ecosystem,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>

Covid-19, 27/9: 1,160 Overall Cases, 5,000,000+ Vaccine Doses


12 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, currently at Level 3. 948 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 