Leading Environmental Groups joint submission on Farm Plans

Government: To Review Electoral Law

Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>



Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms

Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>

