Leading Environmental Groups joint submission on Farm Plans

Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading environmental groups have collaborated to provide a joint submission on the Ministry for the Environment’s Freshwater Farm Plan consultation.
Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill
One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>
Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>
ALSO:
- Green Party - Greens Welcome Work On Electoral Reform, But Call For Recommendations Of Previous Reviews To Be Implemented
- ACT - ACT Has The Four-year Term Solution
- Make It Sixteen - Independent Panel To Review Voting Age
- Taxpayer's Union - Political Parties Cannot Be Trusted To Reform Party Funding
Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>
Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms
Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>
ALSO:
- National - Govt Concedes Three Waters Engagement Is A Farce
- Hurunui District Council - Questions And Concerns To Government About Proposed Three Waters Reform Programme
- LGNZ - Feedback Defines Critical Three Waters Reform Challenges — LGNZ
Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign
The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>
Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law
Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>
Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>
ALSO:
- ANZASW - Embraces Te Kahu Aroha And Calls On The Government For Meaningful Action
- Maori Party - Te Pāti Māori Threatens Hīkoi If Things Don’t Change Drastically
- PSA - Voices Of Oranga Tamariki Workers Have Been Heard
- Fatality Crash North Of Dunedin, Large Freight Vehicles Lengthy Detour Inland 2:05 PM
- Serious Crash: Main South Road, Christchurch - Canterbury 1:02 PM | New Zealand Police
- Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update 12:57 PM | New Zealand Police
- Arrest Made Following Burglaries In Wakatipu Basin 12:20 PM | New Zealand Police
- New $300,000 EQC Cap Welcomed By Wellington’s Mayor 12:19 PM | Wellington City Council
- Intersection Closed For Repairs 12:12 PM | Gisborne District Council
- $18,750 Fine For Offensive Odour 12:11 PM | Hawkes Bay Regional Council
