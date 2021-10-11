Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Feedback Sought On Camera Roll Out And Further Protection For Hector's Dolphins

Monday, 11 October 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting people to have their say on proposals for the wider roll-out of cameras across New Zealand’s inshore fishing fleet, as well as measures to further protect Hector’s dolphins.

Together, these changes will provide an additional layer of assurance and contribute to the ongoing sustainability of New Zealand’s fisheries says Director of Fisheries Management, Emma Taylor.

“The wider rollout of cameras will see up to 300 more inshore vessels fitted with on-board cameras by the end of 2024. The proposals focus on prioritising those inshore vessels that pose the greatest risk to protected species such as Hector’s and Māui dolphins, black petrels, and the Antipodean albatross.

“On-board cameras give us independent information about what goes on at sea. They help verify catch reporting, and monitor fishing activity by commercial fishers, to encourage compliance with the rules.

“The vessels affected by the camera proposals contribute approximately 85 percent of the total catch from inshore fisheries.

“An initial rollout of cameras on a number of vessels in the Māui dolphin habitat off the West Coast of the North Island has been operating successfully since 2019.

“A separate consultation, begun today, is seeking feedback on proposed fisheries measures to further protect South Island Hector’s dolphins.

“The Hector’s and Maui dolphins Threat Management Plan was reviewed in 2019, with new fishing measures to protect these dolphins taking effect on 1 October 2020. The Government decided that more work is required in the South Island to manage the remaining fisheries risk.

“Additional protections proposed as part of this consultation include a bycatch reduction plan, expanding restrictions on trawl gear in certain areas along the north, east and south coasts of the South Island, and banning commercial and recreational set net fishing further offshore around Banks Peninsula.

“Hector’s Dolphins are a nationally endangered taonga and it’s important that we take steps to protect them.

“We encourage anyone with an interest in either of these consultations to make a submission. All views are important and will contribute in shaping our advice for the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries for his consideration.

Both consultations are now open for eight weeks and submissions can be made until 5pm on Monday, 6 December. Further information, including how to make a submission, is available online at mpi.govt.nz.

For more information contact the MPI media phone 029 894 0328, or email media@mpi.govt.nz

BACKGROUND

Wider rollout of on-board cameras consultation:

The consultation will seek views on:
 

· Which fishing vessels will get cameras

· How the rollout is prioritised

· The level of industry contribution to costs

The installation of cameras is planned to start around late 2022 and take approximately 24 months to roll out.


Full details are available online at mpi.govt.nz/camera-consultation

Additional fisheries measures to protect South Island Hector’s dolphins:


The consultation will seek views on options to further protect South Island Hector’s dolphins from impacts of fishing, including:

· an innovative ‘bycatch reduction plan’ to work with fishers to avoid all dolphin mortality while allowing fishing to continue where possible

· an expansion of trawl gear restrictions (low headline height trawl net or slow tow speed or both) in Tasman and Golden Bays, Pegasus Bay, Canterbury Bight to Timaru, and Te Waewae Bay

· a further area closure to commercial and recreational set net fishing around Banks Peninsula.


Details can be found online at: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/tmp-consultation

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3


Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>





 
 

Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 