Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rushed Covid Laws Lack Accountability

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

The lack of transparency and accountability the Government is operating under as New Zealand responds to Covid-19 cannot continue, says Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand (Transporting New Zealand) chief executive Nick Leggett.

Transporting New Zealand has submitted on the COVID-19 Public Health Response Amendment Bill (No 2) which extends the Government’s existing powers until May 2023.

"We are concerned that this is the second time within a relatively short period that the Government has taken the approach of rushing through a broadening and expansion of ministerial powers as it grapples with a response to Covid-19," Leggett says.

"They did the same with immigration powers in May this year, which we also objected to.

"As we said then, far-reaching ministerial powers should only be considered appropriate, or necessary, in a true emergency situation.

"The ‘state of emergency’ that filled the early months of the pandemic response early last year should be well over by now.

"Like the rest of the world, we should be given confidence in the strength of vaccination, Covid-19 treatments, rapid testing, vaccination certificates, face masks and other mitigating measures.

"This Bill however, suggests an unclear response or plan; the debacle that is MIQ for years to come; and a move away from the way the rest of the world is now headed.

"As the pandemic will be with us for years, there has to be a move back to normality, rather than fostering fear and exclusion for years to come.

"We believe, this Bill does not provide sufficiently for transparency and accountability of Ministers and their officials and nor has as the Ministry of Health’s consultation provided sufficient detail to justify these changes.

"We urge the Ministry of Health to seriously reflect on the real issues hampering the effectiveness of the Government’s response and seek to resolve those issues, rather than changing the law.

"In the absence of that, the Government is showing a lack of ambition and real commitment to New Zealand’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic," Leggett says.

Transporting New Zealand’s submission is available here.

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand (Transporting New Zealand) provides unified national representation for the four regional trucking associations that make the Road Transport Association NZ (RTANZ). That is, 1500 members with about 13,000 trucks.

The road freight transport industry employs 32,868 people (2.0% of the workforce), has a gross annual turnover of $6 billion, and transports 93% of the total tonnes of freight moved in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3


Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>





 
 

Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 