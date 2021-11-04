Signing Of The Methane Pledge Is Irresponsible
Thursday, 4 November 2021, 2:51 pm
Press Release: FARM
“Minister James Shaw’s signing the methane pledge is
irresponsible and weak”, says FARM Chairman, Robin
Grieve.
“There was absolutely no need for New
Zealand to join this jamboree because we don’t have high
fossil sourced methane emissions, we don’t have lots of
leaky pipes and inefficient processes. What we do have is
biogenic methane mostly from our ruminant livestock and this
is quite different to fossil sourced methane. It is an
amateurish mistake to conflate the
two”.
“Industrial nations with high fossil sourced
methane emissions have pledged to fix leaky pipes and
improve processes to reduce fossil sourced methane by 30%.
This pledge makes sense for them because leaky pipes should
be fixed in any case and it is an easy and economical fix
which will have environmental benefits”.
“Ruminant
methane emissions in New Zealand are stable even declining
and as such they do not cause any increase in atmospheric
methane. The Climate Commission confirmed this in its
report. Stable ruminant methane emissions are part of an
atmospherically neutral cycle. To conflate our ruminant
methane emissions with fossil sourced methane is to deny
science. James Shaw has let New Zealand down by signing up
to this pledge and should immediately withdraw from it, or
stipulate that it relates only to fossil sourced
methane”.
