Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Biggest Mass Layoff Of Workers Since The Great Depression

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 6:12 am
Press Release: NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party

The NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party is stunned at the numbers of employees the Crown is threatening to lay off. At a time when we face imminent health threats it is inexplicable that doctors, nurses and other healthcare, corrections staff and teachers will be highhandedly dismissed.

The government is coercing loyal workers to accept the experimental jab to keep their jobs. "It's arbitrary and nasty" says co-leader Sue Grey "even the government regulator Medsafe is not confident the jab is safe or effective at preventing transmission".

The NZBill of Rights is supposed to protect New Zealanders against mandatory medical treatment. Sadly the current government has no respect for the law, our rights and freedoms, nor for our people. "They change the various Ministerial Orders so often it's almost impossible to keep up. Each time there is a human toll which they seem to disregard as unfortunate collateral damage. It seems like they are chasing statistics over people. Nobody really knows why, because they have kept the details of the Pfizer contract secret."

If people have not been jabbed yet after multiple calls and messages its surely safe to assume they don't want it. Why don't the government respect that, especially as the evidence is increasing clear that it doesn't stop transmission? Instead they are dogmatically calling staff in to meetings, giving ultimatums and threatening dismissal.

Many critical workers have indicated they will not be obeying their employers vaccine mandates. Up to 50% or more of some groups have declined the jab and face dismissal. Meanwhile many are on stress leave, unable to cope with the ongoing bullying and coercion.

Next week as the deadline rolls around, the country will grind to a standstill unless the Government backs down. "said Alan Simmons. Co Leader of the NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party" Companies like transport giant Mainfreight have given staff until Monday 8th to be vaccinated. We know a number of drivers who have indicated they will have to be fired as they will not comply with the vaccine mandate. It is not just drivers, nurses, midwives and hundreds of school teachers who also have said "that's it". School volunteers and caretakers also are targeted.

Where are the unions in sticking up for their members? They are missing in action. Union members should be furious after having paid their union subs for many years. A new Freedom Union is being formed to support those sacked by vaccine mandates and to prepare a mass claim against the government and employers.

Mr Simmons asked, "Where is the money coming from to fund the government's actions? Staff dismissed in mass layoffs will need to register for income support, Companies will have to pay severance pay and meanwhile ACC is swamped with Vaccine injury claims which the taxpayer or employers will end up paying. This is turning into a giant economic mess that will break many families and business and skyrocket mental health issues.

It will be interesting to see how the government reacts to the inevitable mass protests in the next few days. Conveys of bikes, cars and buses are already heading to Wellington.

Will Ardern front and explain herself, or will she flee Wellington like she did Northland, Hunterville and Whanganui?"

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions


Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>





 
 


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established
The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives... More>>



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 