Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012

The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today.

“This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“It is also well down on the average net gain of 56,000 over the previous seven September years.”

