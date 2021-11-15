Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
Monday, 15 November 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the
year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year
since 2012, Stats NZ said today.
“This latest gain
is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in
the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager
Tehseen Islam said.
“It is also well down on the
average net gain of 56,000 over the previous seven September
years.”
