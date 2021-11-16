Paying Unvaccinated Staff To Sit At Home Is Bonkers

Oranga Tamariki’s policy to give unvaccinated staff members up to a month of special leave is wasteful and will encourage staff to delay their vaccinations, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Under Oranga Tamariki’s policy, why would staff bother to get vaccinated? If you put off your vaccination, you’re rewarded with a month-long paid holiday. If you hurry up and get your jab, you’re called back to work. The incentives are all wrong.”

“The policy is also extraordinarily wasteful. Regardless of what you think of vaccine mandates, we fund Oranga Tamariki staff to protect vulnerable children, not to sit around at home. It’s certainly not something you’d see at a private business, so why should public sector workers get special treatment?”

“The Prime Minister’s suggestion that she needs to learn the size of the issue before commenting just isn’t strong enough. She has an opportunity to nip this practice in the bud before it spreads to other agencies. She should just stand up at 1pm and say Oranga Tamariki’s policy is dumb.”

