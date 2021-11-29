The Fire Trucks Will Always Turn Up For Our Communities

The United Fire Brigades’ Association represents 693 different brigades including urban and rural volunteers, defence, airport and industry brigades - supporting nearly 14,000 individuals.

89% of volunteers are vaccinated. Unvaccinated members of volunteer fire brigades will be given the option to go on leave, to allow them to seek and evaluate any alternative options. The UFBA encourages affected firefighters to use this option before resigning.

"No one wants to lose capable and trained people without allowing every opportunity to be used." says Bill Butzbach, CEO of the UFBA.

"We know that there are two brigades which will not be able to respond from tomorrow, but Fire and Emergency support an extensive network of community brigades throughout New Zealand, which don’t operate in isolation. Neighbouring brigades back each other up, protect their community and those surrounding.

"The UFBA will work with Fire and Emergency to support recruitment for any brigade which needs to increase their vaccinated membership."

