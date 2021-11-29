The Fire Trucks Will Always Turn Up For Our Communities
Monday, 29 November 2021, 3:55 pm
Press Release: United Fire Brigades' Association
The United Fire Brigades’
Association represents 693 different brigades including
urban and rural volunteers, defence, airport and industry
brigades - supporting nearly 14,000 individuals.
89%
of volunteers are vaccinated. Unvaccinated members of
volunteer fire brigades will be given the option to go on
leave, to allow them to seek and evaluate any alternative
options. The UFBA encourages affected firefighters to use
this option before resigning.
"No one wants to lose
capable and trained people without allowing every
opportunity to be used." says Bill Butzbach, CEO of the
UFBA.
"We know that there are two brigades which will
not be able to respond from tomorrow, but Fire and Emergency
support an extensive network of community brigades
throughout New Zealand, which don’t operate in isolation.
Neighbouring brigades back each other up, protect their
community and those surrounding.
"The UFBA will work
with Fire and Emergency to support recruitment for any
brigade which needs to increase their vaccinated
membership."
