New Zealand Households Projected To Climb Half A Million
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
There are projected to be nearly 2.3 million households
in New Zealand by 2043, an increase of nearly half a million
from 1.8 million in 2018, Stats NZ said today.
The
number of households in New Zealand is expected to grow on
average by 0.9 percent a year over the 25-year projection
period. The increased number of households reflects a
growing population, an older population structure, and
changes in household composition. National
population projections: 2020(base)–2073 shows that the
New Zealand population is expected to grow at about 0.9
percent a year over the same 25-year period.
Family
and household projections indicate future trends in the size
and broad types of families and households usually living in
New Zealand. A household is defined as one person usually
living alone (one-person household), or two or more people
usually living together and sharing facilities in a private
dwelling (family household or other multi-person household).
Here, a family consists of a couple, with or without
child(ren), or one parent with child(ren), usually living
together in a household.
Visit our website to
read this news story and information release and to download
CSV files:
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>