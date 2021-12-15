New Zealand Households Projected To Climb Half A Million

There are projected to be nearly 2.3 million households in New Zealand by 2043, an increase of nearly half a million from 1.8 million in 2018, Stats NZ said today.

The number of households in New Zealand is expected to grow on average by 0.9 percent a year over the 25-year projection period. The increased number of households reflects a growing population, an older population structure, and changes in household composition. National population projections: 2020(base)–2073 shows that the New Zealand population is expected to grow at about 0.9 percent a year over the same 25-year period.

Family and household projections indicate future trends in the size and broad types of families and households usually living in New Zealand. A household is defined as one person usually living alone (one-person household), or two or more people usually living together and sharing facilities in a private dwelling (family household or other multi-person household). Here, a family consists of a couple, with or without child(ren), or one parent with child(ren), usually living together in a household.

