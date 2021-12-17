Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint

In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today.

This rise was largely driven by the increasing emissions embodied in imported manufactured goods, which were up 5.6 percent from 2018.

“Consumption-based emission statistics present a broader picture of how international trade, producers, and consumers influence our carbon footprint. They illustrate how a nation’s consumption and lifestyle choices impact on emissions,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

