Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
Friday, 17 December 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions
embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2
percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and
accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ
said today.
This rise was largely driven by the
increasing emissions embodied in imported manufactured
goods, which were up 5.6 percent from
2018.
“Consumption-based emission statistics present
a broader picture of how international trade, producers, and
consumers influence our carbon footprint. They illustrate
how a nation’s consumption and lifestyle choices impact on
emissions,” environmental-economic accounts manager
Stephen Oakley said.
Visit our website to read
this news story and information release or to download CSV
files:
