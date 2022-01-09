Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maori Authority Calls On MP To Resign; Calls On Mass Campaign To Alleviate Parental Fears Of COVID19

Sunday, 9 January 2022, 7:26 pm
Press Release: National Maori Authority

The Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki, has called on National Leader Christopher Luxton to sort out one of his MP’s and called on other political parties to get in behind the campaign for childhood vaccinations ahead of the expected arrival of Omicron into the country. Tukaki has said the work needs to be done to quash misinformation online including the narrative that childhood vaccines will be mandatory. Tukaki has also said everyone needs to be on the same page – and that includes every MP in Parliament.

“Lets face it the errant National MP has had multiple opportunities yet she sneaks away to this protest and that knowing full well her presences gives license to those behind them – often peddling mis-information and lies. Its not the first time she been caught out and it’s a little late deleting the old Facebook posts – its like that age old truism of act first and ask permission later – in this case the question is what else has she been supporting. And if she doesn’t like it – then leave the adulting to others and bring back people like Jo Hayes who worked damn hard to advocate for Maori.” Tukaki said

“But the main aim in town must be to get the campaigns underway for child hood vaccinations. We have seen the impact of the virus on children in Europe and the USA, we are seeing the unfolding mess that is Australia so acting now will be imperative – and that includes being blunt about some of the messaging – for example; it is a lie that vaccinations for children are being mandated. They are not” Tukaki said

“The second message needs to be one of the right information – of the vaccination and its health or other wise impacts on children and so on. Informed parents create informed consent and that is what we need to aim for. To all of those irresponsible idiots out there who are saying they are going to attack vaccination centres – exactly where will you be if New Zealand children start losing their lives? I bet your bottom dollar they will move on to the next campaign slogan. Campaign slogans do not save lives – action does.” Tukaki said

Tukaki also had a message for those targeting retail and hospitality staff and those small businesses openly flouting the rules:

“Grow up and stop acting as if you are some sort of heroes. You’re not heroes. People on our front lines including hospitality and retail, our health workforce and emergency services are the heroes. They have kept Aotearoa ticking. And for those in Te Ao Maori still spreading mis-information – cut it out.”

