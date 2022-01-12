Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Royalty A Theme Amongst Declined Baby Names For 2021

Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 11:46 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

King, Prince and Saint once again make the list of declined baby names for 2021.

With no baby Covids, an eventful 2021 is nowhere to be seen in the list of 78 declined baby names revealed by the Registrar-General, Births, Deaths and Marriages every year.

Following on from last year’s trend, Royale, Royaleliza, Royalred, Royalt and Royalty are amongst the names declined.

“It’s fine to give your baby a creative name, as long as the name isn’t causing any offence, and it fits within the guidelines,” says Registrar-General Jeff Montgomery.

The guidelines also make sure names are a reasonable length, and don’t unjustifiably resemble an official title or rank.

If a name or combination of names appears to fail the criteria, it can be reviewed by the Registrar-General. The family has an opportunity to present their reasons for the name, and these may be accepted by the Registrar-General, on a case-by-case basis.

Of the nearly 60,000 babies born in New Zealand each year, less than 1% of babies have their name personally considered by the Registrar-General.

Tips for ensuring you can register your baby’s name:

· Avoid official titles, using numeric characters or anything unpronounceable, like a backslash or a punctuation mark.

· Rethink swear words.

· Limit the name to no more than 70 characters.

· Register the baby’s birth using the SmartStart website. It’s the quickest and easiest way to register a birth.

Below is a list of names declined by the Registrar-General in 2021. For the full list of most popular baby names and to find out more about registering your baby, head to SmartStart.

Declined names

. [in name]1
Baron1
Chief1
Commodore1
Crown2
Duke2
Eva-Queen1
General1
III2
Isis1
IV1
Kalyn-King1
King8
King-James1
Kyro-King1
Majesty1
Major2
Marquise1
Mayger1
Mesiah1
Messiah3
Ms1
Prince5
Princess1
Princess-Reign1
PrincessVaga1
Prynce2
Pryncess1
Rogue2
Royal2
Royale2
Royaleliza1
Royal-Haze1
Royalred1
Royalt1
Royal'Tee1
Royalty4
Saiint1
Saint6
Saint-Aura1
Shaleina-King1
Sheriff1
Souljah3
Sovereign2
Sovereign Messiah1
Tovia-Justyss1
Grand Total78

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
