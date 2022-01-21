Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers

The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today.

There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures. Arrivals and departures were up by 1,300 and 6,600, respectively, compared with the previous month.

The increase in departures in November 2021 coincided with the opening of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia on 1 November 2021, subject to meeting Australian federal and state entry requirements.

