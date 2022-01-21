Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
Friday, 21 January 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went
up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in
departures, Stats NZ said today.
There were 28,700
border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300
arrivals and 16,400 departures. Arrivals and departures were
up by 1,300 and 6,600, respectively, compared with the
previous month.
The increase in departures in November
2021 coincided with the opening of quarantine-free travel
from New Zealand to Australia on 1 November 2021, subject to
meeting Australian federal and state entry
requirements.
Visit our website to read this
news story and information release or to download CSV
files:
