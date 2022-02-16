Labour Productivity Rises 0.5 Percent
Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 10:56 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Labour productivity rose 0.5 percent in the year ended
March 2021, Stats NZ said today.
“The rise in labour
productivity reflects labour inputs declining by more than
the fall in output over the March 2021 year,” national
accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani
Ratnayake said.
Labour productivity measures the
quantity of goods and services (output) produced per hour of
labour.
Rises were also seen in multifactor
productivity, which rose 0.7 percent, and capital
productivity, which rose 1.0 percent.
Visit
our website to read this news story and information release
or to download CSV files:
© Scoop Media
