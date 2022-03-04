Intergenerational Climate Ambassadors Onboard For Free Fares

The Intergenerational Climate Ambassadors step up support for Free Fares adding momentum to the nationwide campaign calling for Free Fares on public transport for Community Services Card holders, tertiary students, and under-25s.

A broad collective of unions, climate action organisations, faith groups, student associations, community and disability organisations, councils and local politicians are united under a campaign for free fares on public transport.

With just days to go until representatives of the Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity meet with Transport Minister Michael Woods, to outline the imperative for free public transport, every voice added to the campaign and petition counts.

Nationally, 21% of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transport, and increased 100% between 1990 and 2018.*

Intimately aware of the need for critical action to reduce carbon emissions, coupled with the very real hardship many in our communities face, the Intergenerational Climate Ambassadors ask the government to fund free public transport in the upcoming budget. Enacting this would propel a transformational change in our national approach to public transport equity, modal shift and emissions reduction, necessary to meet our climate commitments.

More information: https://freefares.nz/

Sign the petition here: our.actionstation.org.nz/p/freefares

*(https://www.transport.govt.nz/area-of-interest/environment-and-climate-change/climate-change/)

© Scoop Media

