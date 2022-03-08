Commerce Commission Right To Point Finger At Regulatory Taxes
Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the Commerce
Commission’s report on competition in the grocery sector,
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:
“The
recommendations to cut the regulatory taxes preventing more
competition are exactly
what the Taxpayers’ Union has been calling for. Both
major supermarket companies have exploited provisions in the
Resource Management Act to delay or block their competitors
from building supermarkets.”
“It’s telling that
the Commerce Commission, an agency generally focused on
regulating more, has listed
as its top recommendation the removal of land use
planning rules that are used to block the development of new
supermarkets.”
“Introducing new regulations,
including those proposed by the Commission, will create new
compliance costs and may come with unintended consequences.
We shouldn’t impose any new regulations until we’ve seen
the effects of rolling back the existing damaging rules
rightly highlighted by the
Commission.”
