Have Your Say On Changes Across The Statute Book



The Governance and Administration Committee is calling for submissions on the Statutes Amendment Bill.

Statutes Amendment Bills provide a way to make small, technical, and non-controversial changes to a range of legislation that would otherwise not be prioritised and progressed.

This Statutes Amendment Bill would amend 42 separate pieces of legislation, from the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines Act 1997 to the Wine Act 2003.

If you would like to make a submission on the Statutes Amendment Bill, you can read the bill and make a submission on Parliament’s website or via the links below.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make your submission on the bill by midnight on 20 April 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



© Scoop Media

