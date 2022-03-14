Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fuel Excise Relief Is A Great Victory For Taxpayers

Monday, 14 March 2022, 4:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of fuel tax relief.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Prime Minister deserves credit for reading the room and responding to spiking living costs with real action.”

“Pulling the excise lever is exactly what the Taxpayers’ Union has called for – in fact, it goes further than what the National Party has proposed. It’s a rapid response that is not a silver bullet for the cost of living crisis, but acknowledges the responsibility the government has to limit its own contribution to households costs.”

“Clearly, the Government is listening. Our petition to cut fuel tax received 16,000 signatures. Our fuel tax refund event in Takapuna exposed high taxes with media coverage from Newshub, 1 News, and Radio NZ. And Taxpayers' Union supporters have plastered stickers on fuel pumps – a trend that the Union does not endorse but does find funny.”

“This policy will, in the direct sense, limit funding available for transport projects in the National Land Transport Fund. Grant Robertson is diverting money from other funds, but he also needs to stop raiding the Fund to pay for cycleways, urban beautification, and other projects that don’t benefit the motorists paying the bills.”

“By cutting low-priority, inflationary transport spending the Government may be able to extend fuel tax relief for longer than three months, if necessary.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power.

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

Government: Plans To Transform Recycling
The Government is taking steps to improve recycling at home, and on the go, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say. “Every year New Zealand generates more than 17 million tonnes of waste and sends almost 13 million tonnes of that to landfill,” Environment Minister David Parker said... More>>

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

