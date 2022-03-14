Fuel Excise Relief Is A Great Victory For Taxpayers

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of fuel tax relief.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Prime Minister deserves credit for reading the room and responding to spiking living costs with real action.”

“Pulling the excise lever is exactly what the Taxpayers’ Union has called for – in fact, it goes further than what the National Party has proposed. It’s a rapid response that is not a silver bullet for the cost of living crisis, but acknowledges the responsibility the government has to limit its own contribution to households costs.”

“Clearly, the Government is listening. Our petition to cut fuel tax received 16,000 signatures. Our fuel tax refund event in Takapuna exposed high taxes with media coverage from Newshub, 1 News, and Radio NZ. And Taxpayers' Union supporters have plastered stickers on fuel pumps – a trend that the Union does not endorse but does find funny.”

“This policy will, in the direct sense, limit funding available for transport projects in the National Land Transport Fund. Grant Robertson is diverting money from other funds, but he also needs to stop raiding the Fund to pay for cycleways, urban beautification, and other projects that don’t benefit the motorists paying the bills.”

“By cutting low-priority, inflationary transport spending the Government may be able to extend fuel tax relief for longer than three months, if necessary.”

