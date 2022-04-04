Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Poor Drinking Water Safety Findings Reflect Long Term Lack Of Investment

Monday, 4 April 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

The latest findings that one in five New Zealanders are supplied with water that is not knowingly safe to drink reflects a legacy of under investment in water infrastructure and the water workforce.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says the findings of the Ministry of Health Annual Report on Drinking Water Quality 2020-2021 which showed that more than 20 percent of New Zealanders received drinking water that failed to comply with drinking water standards is no surprise to people working in the sector.

“This is not a new situation. Those of us in the water sector have been voicing our concerns for sometime and that’s why we have welcomed the establishment of the new drinking water regulator, Taumata Arowai.

She says the Ministry of Health findings are an inevitable consequence of a long term failure to adequately invest in our water infrastructure and our workforce.

“That’s why it has been estimated we will need to invest $120-185-billion over the next 30 years to address the infrastructure deficit, provide safe drinking water for everyone and ensure that healthy water is put back into the environment.

She says as well as the infrastructure deficit, another 6-9000 people will be required throughout the country over the next three decades.

“We need many more skilled workers – from treatment plant operators through to engineers, planners, scientists and so on.

“Our latest National Performance Review shows there is already a ten percent vacancy rate across the sector so we need to address this through increasing awareness and ensuring that we can provide a good career pathway.”

Water New Zealand has been working with Waihanga Ara Rau, The Department of Internal Affairs, Taumata Arowai and Connexis to develop a workforce development strategy, Ko Wai Tātau We are Water that will help to identify what we need to do to increase the workforce capacity.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Vigilante “Sovereign Justice”


If you or I decided to exempt ourselves from the laws of the land, and -moreover- made public our intention to kidnap and murder the people elected to govern the country, you’d think there would be consequences. The Police, for instance, might be considering whether there is sufficient evidence that a criminal conspiracy exists to commit acts of criminal violence...
More>>



 
 


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>



Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson
“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues... More>>

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


Health: Two Million Flu Shots For COVID Winter Plan
The Government is ramping up the flu vaccination campaign which starts today, with 40 per cent more flu shots available this year as part of the COVID-19 winter plan. New Zealand usually uses about 1.4 million flu vaccines a year. This year, the Government is making two million available... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 