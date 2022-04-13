Mayor Welcomes Move To Orange Traffic Light Setting

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed today’s announcement that all of New Zealand will move to the orange traffic light setting from 11.59pm tonight.

The move from red to orange removes all gathering restrictions, with mask requirements still in place for public places.

“It means another move in the right direction, and one that is hugely important for the Taupō District as we head into Easter, the school holidays and the winter ski season,” Mr Trewavas said.

“As the unofficial events capital, I am so thrilled that we will no longer see gathering restrictions in place, and we can start to welcome more events back to our district.

“It has been a tough time for many of our businesses and they have done an amazing job in trying times, so I am just really pleased for them.

“We’re definitely rolling out the welcome mat for visitors to come and enjoy our beautiful district. There is so much on offer here and we can’t wait to see you here. With the borders also now open to Australia, we are really excited about what’s to come.

“Of course, at the same time, the message still remains – be vigilant and stay safe. Masks are still a requirement but let’s get out there and show our businesses our support,” he said.

© Scoop Media

