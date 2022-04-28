Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

An Open Letter On The Plans To Expand Enrolments In Residential Specialist Schools

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Education for All

Education for All (EFA) shares the Government’s stated commitment to upholding the right of all children and young people to an inclusive education with the support they need to learn and succeed on an equal basis with others. The undersigned members of EFA are therefore deeply concerned by Government plans to expand enrolments in the three remaining Residential Specialist Schools, namely Salisbury School in Nelson, Halswell in Christchurch, and Westbridge in Auckland.

We believe that this is a serious equity issue. Financial resources that could be directed at effective educational inclusion are being used to support an outdated model of how to care for young disabled New Zealanders. Curently children and young people attending Residential Specialist Schools receive between ten and twenty times the highest average level of resourcing as a child or young person attending their local school. We understand that all families need effective support and respite, however there are good tested ways to provide this that are consistent with Government policy for inclusion, reflect modern practice and keep children in their communities.

The progressive loosening of enrolment criteria since 2018 means the residential schools are being opened up for disabled children and young people who, under present government policy, live with their whānau and receive learning support for ‘moderate needs’ at their local school. This is clearly a retrograde step and inconsistent with New Zealand’s obligations to progressively realise Article 24 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. There has been no open consultation on this plan but only what the Ministry of Education described as ‘targeted engagement’. In the interim, Salisbury School has been recruiting new students with advertisements on buses in Christchurch and Wellington and by writing to school principals and disability groups throughout NZ saying “send us your girls.”

We need to learn from Aotearoa’s sad history of institutionalisation of disabled children and young people, including Residential Specialist Schools. The last of the old institutions, Kimberley Psychopaedic Hospital, closed in 2006. The number of Residential Specialist Schools has decreased, and the number of students in Residential Specialist Schools has steadily declined from 182 students in 2010 to just 17 students across the three remaining schools in 2021.

In 2023 the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care will report its findings to the Governor General. From the hearings so far, we have all learned that over half of the people abused in state care were disabled. We have learned that Māori were disproportionately represented in who were sent to these schools. Māori continue to be over-represented in the current Residential Specialist School rolls.

Unlike every other school in New Zealand, the remaining Residential Specialist Schools have been funded for years on a notional roll of 84 students which has far exceeded actual rolls. The actual enrolments have averaged 31 or fewer over the last 5 years, from 2020 total enrolments have been less than 20. We have schools and communities in New Zealand who work very hard with far far less funding to support disabled students, families and teachers and we know from decades of reviews and complaints that they need better support. Where the average cost per student in a Residential Specialist School was $448,000 in 2020 (and as high as $889,000 per student at Salisbury which had only four students), other state schools receive a mere fraction of that. Students who meet the criteria for the highest level of school and community based services under Te Kāhu Tōī/Intensive Wrapround Service or Ongoing Resourcing Scheme, for example, receive additional funding of on average $44,000 and $15,000 respectively, many receive less. It appears the Government’s answer to this dilemma is to fill up the three residential schools in an attempt to justify their running costs, rather than adhering to their own policies for inclusion, and ensuring that parents have the genuine choice of an inclusive education for their disabled child which the government has promised them. We believe that public monies must be equitably distributed to local communities and schools where it is needed.

Yours sincerely

Education for All

Supported by the following Education for All forum members:

  • Autistic Self Advocacy Network of Australia and New Zealand
  • Bay of Plenty Down Syndrome Association Incorporated
  • Blind Citizens NZ
  • Disabled Persons Assembly NZ
  • Family Network NZ
  • Inclusive Action Group Incorporated
  • IHC
  • Learning Disability & Down syndrome New Zealand
  • New Zealand Down Syndrome Association
  • Parent to Parent
  • People First New Zealand Inc. - Ngā Tāngata Tuatahi
  • Supporting teaching practice for students with learning disability and Down syndrome
  • VIPs Equity in Education
  • Workbridge

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Education for All on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 