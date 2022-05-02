Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wealth Tax Will Be Met With Huge Opposition

Monday, 2 May 2022, 3:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union will launch a wide-scale "Protect Your Savings" campaign if Labour decides to introduce a wealth tax.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, "This morning on The AM Show Jacinda Ardern was given multiple opportunities to rule out a wealth tax, and she refused to do so. This comes as David Parker is asking Inland Revenue to sniff out more information on wealth held by New Zealanders."

"The Prime Minister clearly hasn't learned her lesson from the aborted capital gains tax. New Zealanders value a clean, simple tax system and will fiercely oppose a new tax on savings."

"Wealth taxes are notoriously difficult to implement fairly or simply. Someone who owns a house in Auckland may look wealthy on paper while still struggling to pay weekly bills. Meanwhile, someone who is truly wealthy will respond to a wealth tax by paying an accountant to exploit loopholes in the law."

"Fundamentally, a wealth tax is a tax on savings – it punishes New Zealanders who have been productive, made prudent financial decisions, and who have already paid more than their share of taxes."

"If Labour is silly enough to add a new tax on savings to their election manifesto, the Taxpayers' Union will happily mobilise its 170,000 supporters to sink not just the tax, but the Labour-led Government."

The Union is running a social media ad highlighting Jacinda Ardern's previous promise not to introduce a wealth tax.

Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
