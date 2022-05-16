National Population Estimates: At 31 March 2022
National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area.
Key facts
At 31 March 2022:
- New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally 5,127,100
- there were 2,544,700 males and 2,582,400 females
- the median age of males and females was 37 and 39 years respectively.
During the year ended March 2022:
- New Zealand’s population grew by 19,200 (0.38 percent)
- estimated natural increase (births minus deaths) was 26,400
- estimated net migration (migrant arrivals minus migrant departures) was -7300.
Note:
Māori population estimates: Mean year ended 31 December 2021
will now be published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022.
