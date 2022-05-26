Leo Molloy Labels Ram Raid Support Package Pathetic

Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says the Government’s package to protect small businesses from ram raids won’t even touch the surface in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“While I’m flattered that the Government has picked up a policy that I announced more than a month ago, $6 million to address such an enormous problem is absolutely pathetic.

“It can cost up to $1,000 to install each fixed security bollard. There are more than 2500 dairies and small retailers alone across Auckland. What about petrol stations and other small businesses in malls and town centres? Who will get the funding? Who will be responsible for installing them? As per usual this Government is all talk and no trousers when it comes to tackling crime.

“I am the only Mayoral candidate that has a plan to make Auckland safer and right now there is a lack of coordination between Council and Police. As Mayor, I will demand we have a liaison officer working in the Mayor’s office to encourage a more constructive relationship where we can highlight the challenges we face and provide common sense solutions.

“I will demand 400 more officers for the region and work with central government and the police to develop measurable goals and targets to ensure that there is accountability across the board to ultimately reduce the crime rate in Auckland.

“I will also invest in improved technology for monitoring Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to assist police in their investigations and make space available at Council’s cost to facilitate a police presence in downtown Auckland.

“While nothing can be a silver bullet, providing deterrents on multiple fronts will deliver much needed extra levels of protection for all Aucklanders in the fight against rising crime,” says Leo.

