Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Industry Body Incredulous At Government’s Inconsistent Approach To Trade Barriers

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Natural Health Products

The industry body representing more than 80 per cent of this country’s dietary supplement and natural health product companies says it is incredulous at the Government’s announcement that it will invest $20.3 million in modernising New Zealand’s trade certification system to help build on our global reputation for producing trusted food for export.

Natural Health Products NZ Government Affairs Manager Samantha Gray says, although this announcement looks positive on the surface, the Government continues to take an inconsistent approach to assisting exporters.

“On one hand the Government is investing in modernising the trade certification system, yet on the other it refuses to resolve other significant barriers to trade that it has created. These barriers have already cost this country’s natural health product exporters millions in lost orders and will continue to do so until the problem is fixed.

Minister for Food Safety Dr Ayesha Verrall’s announcement about the trade certification system upgrade stated: “This investment from Budget 2022 helps facilitate New Zealand’s trade with other countries, which is deeply important to our economy and the well-being of our communities.”

Ms Gray says that statement is ironic given the trade barriers arising from current rules make it illegal for New Zealand-based natural health product exporters to provide product labelling information that complies with their destination markets’ own regulations.

“These rules apply to products that are only sold in export markets yet our repeated requests for export only certification have fallen on deaf ears. Years of inaction to fix this issue means exports are $500 million per annum behind where they should be.”

“Frustratingly, it is within Minister Verrall’s power to put things right for our sector’s exporters, yet she has washed her hands of the problem,” says Ms Gray.

She says resolving the issue requires Medsafe to recognise the integrity of key export markets’ regulatory systems, and for MPI and Medsafe to work together to develop an export-only exemption and certification solution.

“This could easily and inexpensively be resolved if New Zealand’s regulators amended the regulations to permit export-only dietary supplements. The government accepts that there is a clear and fast pathway to do this, but refuses to act.”

“We are calling on Minister Verrall to instruct officials to resolve this trade barrier issue at pace,” says Ms Gray.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Natural Health Products on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 