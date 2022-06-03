Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LSV Course Helps Young People Develop Skills For Success

Friday, 3 June 2022, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

The Limited Service Volunteer programme’s registrations close soon and we want to encourage any young person who might be interested to sign up before it closes.

The course is for 17 – 24 year olds looking to get involved in team building, earn NZQA credits and work on their CV.

A six-week course that gives young people the opportunity to transform their lives, is looking for new recruits to join the next course starting June 13.

The Limited Service Volunteer (LSV) programme is a course held at New Zealand Defence Force bases, located in Trentham, Whenuapai and Burnham.

The course is for those aged between 17 and 24 who are looking for a fresh start or want to push themselves.

It offers a jam-packed schedule where trainees live on the army base and take part in motivational training, team building, earn NZQA credits and work on their CV.

The Ministry of Social Development funds the course and each year around 1200 young people across the country attend LSV.

“I am so proud of myself. I strived to conquer my bitter battles and can now articulate my emotions in positive ways.” says Harlem Rimene-Macrae, an 18-year-old who currently attends the course.

LSV Work Broker, Rachel Unuia from the Ministry for Social Development says it is a great opportunity for young people.

“It’s about opening doors for the trainees. We also continue to support them for 16 weeks after graduation to ensure a smooth transition into employment, or further training.” says Ms Unuia.

NZ Defence Force supports volunteers to improve physical ability and mental resilience to ultimately achieve graduation.

A recent graduate, John Leota says he really enjoyed the experience.

“LSV pushes you out of your comfort zone, it is a good place to get rid of habits and get your life on track.”

To find out more head to Te Hiranga Tangata Work and Income website to find out more, and to enrol click here.

 

