Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election

Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament.

‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June. You don’t need to wait until election day to vote,’ says Graeme Astle, National Manager of Voting Services for the Electoral Commission.

Voting in the by-election closes at 7pm on election day, which is Saturday 18 June.

‘Look out for your EasyVote pack in the mail. The pack includes your EasyVote card which makes voting faster. It also includes a list of voting places and opening hours. Opening hours for advance voting places vary, so make sure you check before you go to vote,’ says Graeme Astle.

‘If you live in the Tauranga electorate and didn’t get an EasyVote pack, it means you’re not enrolled or you need to update your address on the electoral roll. Do it now, so you can have your say in the by-election.

‘You can enrol or update your details online at vote.nz. You can also enrol and vote at the same time at any voting place, including on election day.’

Voting place locations and opening hours are also available online at vote.nz or by calling freephone 0800 36 76 56.

‘If you can’t get to a voting place because you’re away or unwell, you can still vote. Call 0800 36 76 56 or contact the Electorate Manager at Tauranga@vote.nz for more information.’

Voting for Tauranga electors who are overseas opened on Wednesday 1 June, along with telephone dictation services for voters who are blind or partially blind.

