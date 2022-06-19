Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tauranga by-election preliminary results

Sunday, 19 June 2022, 5:48 am
Press Release: Electoral Commission

18 June

The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate.

Tauranga by-election preliminary results, 18 June 2022
Candidate NamePartyNumber of Votes
UFFINDELL, SamNational Party10,931
TINETTI, JanLabour Party4,893
LUXTON, CameronACT New Zealand1,991
GREY, SueNZ Outdoors & Freedom Party917
HOLLIS, AndrewNew Nation Party245
CAWOOD, AllanONE Party171
COKER, ChristopherAotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party98
HOUGHTON, HelenNew Conservative92
WAKEMAN, PeterIndependent16
LAMARE, YvetteIndependent15
CORBETT, TonyIndependent13
DICKSON, GordonIndependent4
Candidate informals 17
TOTAL 19,403

The preliminary results are based on the 19,403 ordinary votes counted on election night.

Special declaration votes still to be counted are estimated to be 1,500 (7.2% of total votes). This includes an estimated 54 overseas votes and 1,446 special votes taken within the electorate.

The total estimated votes (those counted on election night plus estimated special votes to be counted) are 20,903.

Voter turnout for the 2022 Tauranga by-election is estimated to be 40.6% of the 51,510 enrolled prior to election day. That compares with 44% turnout at the Northcote by-election in 2018, 30% at the Mt Albert by-election in 2017 and 38% at the Mt Roskill by-election in 2016.

An estimated 73% of votes were cast in advance, excluding special votes.

The preliminary results, including results by voting place, are available at www.electionresults.govt.nz.

The official results process starts tomorrow Sunday 19 June. All votes counted on election night will be recounted. Special declaration votes will be processed and counted. The target to release the official results for the Tauranga by-election is Friday 1 July.

