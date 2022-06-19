Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Former Refugees Bring Beneficial Diversity And Contribute To Aotearoa New Zealand

Sunday, 19 June 2022, 8:19 pm
Press Release: ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum

World Refugee Day falls on the 20th of June each year, and is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe, celebrating the strength and courage of people forced to flee their mother countries to for their own safety from conflict or persecution. Each year has a theme, and the theme for 2022 is Whoever, Whenever, Wherever, Everyone has the Right to Seek Safety.

ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum endorses the theme, knowing full well as an organisation founded and walking alongside former refugees that Everyone does indeed have the Right to Seek Safety. We listen to the communities we represent, and work alongside them to provide advocacy, research and community development with the aim of facilitating full and equitable participation of those who have made this country home during the process of seeking safety.

This year we celebrated (albeit a couple of days early) the remarkable amount of diversity that refugee background communities bring to the Wellington region of Aotearoa New Zealand, through bringing together from Masterton, Porirua, Hutt Cities, and Wellington, people of refugee background to share cultural performances, food, craft and clothing…and by being together and unifying in our diversity. Diversity is extremely beneficial to our society in that it provides more than just the fabulous array of foods we all love, but importantly providing diversity of thought patterns, knowledge, and norms, all of which enriches creativity, ultimately leading to increased innovation.

Some of this participation and the everyday contribution of refugee background communities was shown at our celebration through the photographic exhibition ‘Here We Are’ carried out by Ehsan Hazaveh on our behalf. This exhibition shows the reality of former refugees getting on with their Kiwi life, which with appropriate support to learn how to navigate this society, is the most common outcome.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Penny Wong Visit


Good grief. Has foreign policy commentary really devolved to the point where our diplomatic effort is being measured by how many overseas trips have been taken by our Foreign Minister? Weird, but apparently so. All this week, a series of media policy wonks have been invidiously comparing how many trips offshore Nanaia Mahuta has been taking, when compared to her Australian counterpart. Even allowing for how Covid has made foreign trips a rarity for everyone over the past two years… If we’re truly going to resort to a frequent flier standard for measuring diplomatic effectiveness, then Murray McCully would be the greatest Foreign Minister in this country’s history. Believe me, he wasn’t...
More>>



 
 


Government: Reconnecting Across The Tasman
Aotearoa New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong, met in Wellington today... More>>

Travel: Pre-departure Tests Removed From June 20
Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need a COVID-19 pre-departure test from 11.59pm Monday 20 June, COVID-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>




Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 