‘Safe Rates’ For Drivers Will Make Our Roads Safer For Everyone

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

Unregulated competitive tendering in the trucking industry is driving unsafe driving behaviour in Aotearoa that leads to road accidents and fatalities, according to FIRST Union.

"Within 48 hours of the major accident in Picton this week, there have sadly been further fatal accidents in Glenbrook and Blenhiem involving trucks and it’s clear that systemic change is needed," said Louisa Jones, FIRST Union Assistant General Secretary.

"These accidents should motivate us as a country to make important safety changes in the trucking industry. We rely on frontline transport workers to keep our country moving, but we don’t provide the minimum conditions that will ensure drivers’ safety when they do."

"Many truck drivers in the country are misclassified as independent contractors, meaning they personally shoulder the costs and risks of the work, even though they often have no say in the commercial contracts with clients that dictate their conditions at work."

"This creates financial and time pressures that can lead to unsafe behaviors like speeding, overloading, driving while fatigued, and neglecting vehicle maintenance. It’s why we frequently hear about breaches of worktime rules and logbook fraud."

WorkSafe New Zealand reports that at least 73% of acute work-related fatalities involve vehicles. Crash Analysis System data suggests that in 2021 truck crashes caused 73 fatal injuries, 166 serious injuries, and 670 minor injuries. Fatigue was found to be a contributing factor in 10% of fatal truck injuries between 2018-2021, however it is understood that fatigue is significantly underreported in police crash reports.

"This pattern is the same in many other countries, but in the face of supply chain disruptions and labour shortages, workers are standing up and demanding more," said Ms Jones.

"This month in South Korea, 420,000 determined truck drivers took indefinite strike action for safe pay rates and won, reaching an agreement with the Government to extend their freight rate system that sets a wage floor for all drivers."

" Safe Rates is a system that ensures sustainable wages for truck drivers, easing the pressure to speed, overload and drive while fatigued, while pushing responsibility to the top of the supply chain. It has improved health and safety for drivers and makes the road safer for everyone."

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

