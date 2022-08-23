West Coast Stewardship Land Reclassification Full Of Errors
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society
The Environmental Defence Society has filed its
submission on the West Coast stewardship land
reclassification and says that the recommendations from the
Department of Conservation’s specialist panels are “more
wrong than right”.
“We have done a deep dive into
the correct legal decision-making criteria and have
commissioned an independent review of the panels’
recommendations from a very senior ecological consultant”,
said EDS COO Shay Schlaepfer.
“The upshot is that of
the 504 parcels of land that are being reviewed,
insufficient protection has been recommended for 282 land
parcels or areas of land parcels, which does not reflect the
high conservation values present on the land. The panels’
recommendations are seriously flawed.
“Stewardship
land has been in a holding pen for more than 30 years and
deciding what its ultimate status should be is incredibly
important.
“EDS will be presenting its submission to
the panels and will be copying it to the Minister of
Conservation, Hon Poto Williams, who makes the final
decisions after the panels’ report on the hearing
process.
“It is very important that those decisions
apply the correct legal test under the current law. We
acknowledge that conservation law needs urgent reform and in
an ideal world that would happen before reclassification –
but that’s not what we have here.
“We have waited
30 years and we really must get this right”, Ms Schlaepfer
concluded.
EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.
The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.
It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.
EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.
It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.
