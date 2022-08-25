Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Search For Fossil Fuels Must Come To An End

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 6:43 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Following a High Court decision yesterday the Green Party is calling on the Government to amend the Crown Minerals Act to end fossil fuel extraction and to require Ministers to consider climate change when making decisions about whether to grant a permit to prospect, explore or mine other Crown minerals.

“To address the climate crisis we have to keep fossil fuels in the ground, where they belong. It makes no sense to keep looking for more, and yet Ministers’ hands are currently tied. The law urgently needs to change,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for energy and resources, Julie Anne Genter.

On Wednesday, the High Court found Energy Minister Megan Woods made a lawful decision when granting permits allowing companies to search for new fossil fuels in Taranaki. The judge ruled that “climate change considerations were not relevant to the decisions” because the decisions were made under the Crown Minerals Act, which does not require Ministers to consider climate change.

“As part of the Government, the Greens have taken more action on climate change in the last four years than the previous three decades of governments combined. We cannot have a situation where the law leaves other Ministers little option but to approve the search for more fossil fuels.

“The issue here isn’t so much the outcome of this particular High Court case – the judge had to make a narrow decision based on the current law – it’s the fact that the legislation doesn’t currently lend enough weight to climate change. This needs to change so we can have a just transition away from fossil fuels.

“The Government started a review of the Crown Minerals Act in 2019 but here we are, three years later, with mining companies continuing to search for new fossil fuels. It doesn’t make any sense. The Green Party is calling on the Government to dust off its review and get on with bringing the Crown Minerals Act into the 21st century.

“We also call on the Government to back Eugenie Sage’s member’s bill - which was recently pulled from the biscuit tin ballot. It would, if passed, ban coal mining anywhere in New Zealand, and any type of mining activity on conservation lands and water. This is a promise Labour made in 2017 in the Speech from the Throne and it’s time they made good on it,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 