Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families

The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“It’s time for the Government to make sure Afghan refugees and their families can resettle into our communities with a safe place to call home and everything they need to live with dignity,” says Green Party foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman.

Newshub Nation this morning revealed the story of an Afghan family who since arriving in New Zealand have been unable to be reunited with their families.

“I imagine most people would have been shocked to learn that rules put in place by the Government have forced women evacuated from Afghanistan to leave behind some of their closest family members.

“We saw for ourselves the pain this separation has caused. It was heart breaking.

“The solution is so obvious.

“Cabinet must immediately change the rules to allow the reunification of recently arrived at-risk Afghans separated from their whānau and provide extra visas to Afghan refugees beyond our current quota.

“There also needs to be a clear commitment from the Government that people resettling in Aotearoa will be supported with everything they need to start putting down roots.

“Since their takeover one year ago, the Taliban have sustained a horrific campaign of human rights violations against the people of Afghanistan, with women, human rights defenders, and minority communities targeted viciously.

“While the Government extended visas to a handful of at-risk Afghan women after pressure from human rights organisations, the international community, and the Green Party - it chose to keep them separated from close family.

“There are millions of Afghans still trapped under Taliban rule, or displaced in refugee camps - especially women and human rights defenders.

“The Green Party will continue fighting for people’s right to come to Aotearoa with their families – and to make sure that when people arrive here they are supported to thrive,” says Golriz Ghahraman.

© Scoop Media

