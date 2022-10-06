University Workers Deserve Fair Pay Says NZCTU
Thursday, 6 October 2022, 2:14 pm
Press Release: NZCTU
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions stands in
solidarity with the striking university workers
today.
The strike, led by the Tertiary Education
Union, Public Services Association, and E tū has seen 7000
people taking action.
NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff
said the strike was a testament to the power of working
people.
“These are academics, researchers, support
staff. Every one of them deserves better pay, and better
working conditions.
“These are the people who kept
teaching all through the pandemic, facing extraordinary
challenges and rising to meet them.
Wagstaff said the
strike was the first of its kind in 20 years.
“This
decision to strike was nearly unanimous at 87%. That’s
across every university and every collective agreement.
It’s time the universities listened to what their workers
have to
say.”
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
